New Hanover Co. bridge to be demolished starting next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will begin demolition of a New Hanover bridge Monday.

The bridge on Castle Hayne Road over Smith Creek will be demolished, and a new bridge will then be constructed.

“The new bridge will be 263 feet long and 42 feet wide with one lane in each direction,” a news release states. “NCDOT awarded the contract for $3.8 million. Construction is expected to be complete in fall of 2023.”

The bridge has been closed since it was damaged by a container truck in May.

