Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man burst into flames after Taser used on him in N.Y., police say

Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man,...
Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York man is in grave condition at a hospital after police used a Taser to subdue him and he burst into flames.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the 29-year-old man walked into the Catskill Village Police Department last weekend and got into a confrontation with officers.

Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.

The Times Union says the man was taken to the Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center, where he is in grave condition.

An attorney for the man’s family declined to discuss details of the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Frink Sikes making his first court appearance Friday morning.
19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing elderly man during break-in
Michael Hal Shaw II, left, and William Colt Cain
Warrants reveal more details about alleged assault incident involving former Bladen County deputy
Dakota Reiswig
Driver heading to prison for killing two people who were standing in driveway of home
Kimber Smitherman and John Natzle.
Family of fatal Brunswick County crash shares memories of victims
William Dewayne Simmons
Man receives life sentence for murder, robbery during Hurricane Florence

Latest News

Dr. Robert Moore, Nephrologist, M.D.
Doctor highlights kidney problems for COVID-19 patients
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Witness at Rittenhouse trial: Kenosha victim was belligerent but no threat
This photo provided by NASA, Astronauts, from left, Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, Akihiko...
No toilet for returning SpaceX crew, stuck using diapers
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote