“It’s a relief.” Children get vaccinated against COVID-19 in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Many parents have waited nearly a year for a COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for children ages 5-11. Thursday, children in New Hanover County were finally able to get the shot for the first time.

“We are very thankful that this vaccine is available so now we can protect our kids and we just feel so happy that they were able to get it,” said Ashley Point, a mother of three who brought her two oldest sons, ages nine and seven, to get vaccinated at the county’s vaccine clinic site at Independence Mall.

The Pfizer vaccine is now available in kids-sized doses, which is one-third of the adult dosage. Once Point learned her children were eligible to get vaccinated, she got them in line right away.

“Just to be able to hopefully end this pandemic would be awesome,” Point said.

Emily Hudson said seeing the shot go into her 10-year-old son’s arm is a weight off her shoulders.

“It’s a relief. It’s a relief,” Hudson said. “Sending them back to school and the masks, you know, they do a little bit but it doesn’t do everything and, so, I’ll feel better with him being in school five days a week if he’s a little more protected.”

Other parents say, now that their kids can get the vaccine, they feel like a return to normalcy is even closer than before.

“We just feel like this is one step to getting back to normal,” said Somya Navejar, who took her two sons to get vaccinated Thursday. “One step for them to just go back to being normal kids without having to worry about masks and getting close to their friends and all of that.”

While there were certainly some tears shed as many children shy away from needles, smiles were plentiful underneath the masks of those who got their first dose of the vaccine.

“It felt like someone was pinching my arm really hard,” said Jackson, Point’s oldest son.

