‘I’m innocent’: NC Central employee charged with embezzling nearly $1 million from university

By Patrick Zarcone
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee at North Carolina Central University in Durham is charged with embezzling close to $1 million from the school, according to an arrest warrant obtained by CBS 17.

Kenya Ward, 44, of Durham, is facing one count of felony embezzlement of state property.

According to the warrant, Ward embezzled a total of $900,284.59 from N.C. Central’s bookstore and food services department over a period of three years, from Jan. 9, 2018, until April 30 of this year.

Ward was employed by the university as a business and technology application analyst and Eagle Card office manager, the warrant shows.

Ward was arrested just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday by Durham police.

She went before a magistrate at Durham County Jail and was given a $1 million unsecured bond, court records show.

Ward has since bonded out and she appeared in court Friday morning.

CBS 17′s Crystal Price was there for Ward’s court appearance and briefly spoke to her after:

Price: “Is there anything you want to say?”

Ward: “I’m innocent.”

Price: “Do you plan to plead not guilty?”

Ward: “Not guilty.”

Price: “So you didn’t do this?”

Ward: “No.”

Price: “Do you know why they’re saying you did?”

Ward: “No.”

No further information has been released at this time.

