Groove & Grub event will help DREAMS of Wilmington continue to groove

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An upcoming fundraiser will support the work of DREAMS of Wilmington, which offers free classes in literary, visual and performing arts for children from low-income families.

Groove & Grub is planned for Fri., Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at DREAMS of Wilmington.

“It’s going to be the most fun that we’ve had in a very long time,” said Amy Jeffrey, the interim executive director of the organization. “Groove & Grub means that we’re going to have food and music and Cape Fear Boil Company is going to boil up a fresh, steaming pot of Lowcountry boil with fresh local shrimp, corn and potatoes.

The event also includes live music and dancing.

Jeffery said it is outdoors to accommodate concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Like many organizations, DREAMS had challenges during the pandemic.

Jeffrey said it was difficult to cancel in-person events.

“One of the main components is engaging in our communities, having showcases at the end of the semester where kids get to show what they’ve been working on all semester whether it’s dance or pottery or music or theater,” she said. “So, it’s been sad and the building has been so quiet. It’s such a joy to have all of that noise back in the building and to see those beautiful faces again.”

This weekend’s event will be the organization’s first in-person fundraiser since 2019.

For our fall fundraising event on Friday, November 12th, we will be getting our Groove & Grub on here at DREAMS! Join... Posted by DREAMS Center for Arts Education on Friday, November 5, 2021

“There’s nothing we more we love more than getting the DREAM family together so we’re just super excited,” she said. “We are chomping at the bit to get to see some folks that we haven’t seen a while and of course it’s been tough. Everybody knows that pandemic times have been tough for nonprofits, tough on every sector of business and families. So, we’re just counting on our wonderful community of Wilmington to support us like that always have.”

Jahzar Fields, who is a DREAMS alumnus, credits the organization with giving him confidence.

“I’ve been a part of dreams for 12 years now for the better part,” he said. “It’s a great organization that’s not just made me a lot more confident in who I am as a proud young, black man but I really do thank them for everything that they’ve given to me and all the opportunities they give to kids like me in low income communities, low income areas of Wilmington. That’s what it’s all about. It’s really creating a culture of confidence and giving those kids opportunities they didn’t have before.

Fields said DREAMS opened many doors for him.

“I was given two scholarships from DREAMS, which I’m thankful for the college opportunities, for investing in my future and now I’m a self-proclaimed ambassador and I make sure that people know that DREAMS is a great opportunity for the children,” he said.

Details on the event can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.