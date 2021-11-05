First Alert Forecast: cloudy and chilly trend to have some staying power

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features a continuation of the unseasonably cool pattern as clouds and north winds refrigerate the Cape Fear Region through the weekend. Expect daily temperatures to crest in the cool 50s to lower 60s and nights to drop in the nippy 40s to lower 50s. Odds for rain will oscillate from 10% Friday to 40% Saturday and Sunday. Showers, where they occur, will tend to be of the drizzly or soaking variety, versus torrential. The severe storm risk will stay near zero. Keep a sweater handy and some stew on the stove! Sunnier 70s will have to wait until next week.

Catch all these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.



Last note: Tropical Storm Wanda will continue to swirl harmlessly over open North Atlantic waters through the weekend. No Carolina threats, and no other systems of interest to watch through early next week! The Atlantic hurricane season ends November 30.

