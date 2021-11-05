Driver heading to prison for killing two people who were standing in driveway of home

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A driver who hit and killed two men while they were standing in the driveway of a home near Sunset Beach has been sentenced to at least 21 years in prison

On Friday, Dakota Reiswig pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for a collision that resulted in the deaths of Robert Winslow, of Cary, and Mint Greene, of Ocean Isle Beach.

Reiswig was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 126-164 months in prison,

“On February 27, 2021, Reiswig drove his vehicle across the center line on N.C. 904, hitting Winslow and Greene standing in Greene’s driveway,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “They were both declared dead at the scene. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded and determined Reiswig to be impaired. Highway Patrol obtained blood from Reiswig and the North Carolina State Crime Lab determined Reiswig to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16.

“The State Crime Lab also confirmed the presence of THC in Reiswig’s blood. Upon further investigation by Highway Patrol, it was determined that Reiswig was driving with a revoked license.”

