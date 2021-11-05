Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Driver heading to prison for killing two people who were standing in driveway of home

Dakota Reiswig
Dakota Reiswig(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A driver who hit and killed two men while they were standing in the driveway of a home near Sunset Beach has been sentenced to at least 21 years in prison

On Friday, Dakota Reiswig pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for a collision that resulted in the deaths of Robert Winslow, of Cary, and Mint Greene, of Ocean Isle Beach.

Reiswig was sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 126-164 months in prison,

“On February 27, 2021, Reiswig drove his vehicle across the center line on N.C. 904, hitting Winslow and Greene standing in Greene’s driveway,” the District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release. “They were both declared dead at the scene. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded and determined Reiswig to be impaired. Highway Patrol obtained blood from Reiswig and the North Carolina State Crime Lab determined Reiswig to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16.

“The State Crime Lab also confirmed the presence of THC in Reiswig’s blood. Upon further investigation by Highway Patrol, it was determined that Reiswig was driving with a revoked license.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hal Shaw II, left, and William Colt Cain
Warrants reveal more details about alleged assault incident involving former Bladen County deputy
Gary Frink Sikes making his first court appearance Friday morning.
19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing elderly man during break-in
Kimber Smitherman and John Natzle.
Family of fatal Brunswick County crash shares memories of victims
William Dewayne Simmons
Man receives life sentence for murder, robbery during Hurricane Florence
Jeffrey Bourk, who will start Jan. 3, 2022, received a three-year contract.
Bourk named new director of ILM

Latest News

1898 Race Riot Memorial
1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’etat Observance events
DREAMS of Wilmington. (Source: DREAMS)
Groove & Grub event will help DREAMS of Wilmington continue to groove
2 children shot while waiting in Durham Burger King drive-thru with family, officials say
Smith Creek Bridge
New Hanover Co. bridge to be demolished starting next week