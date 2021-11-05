4th annual SENC Veterans Day Parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The celebration of our area’s Veterans this year includes a parade, information fair, plus food and entertainment.

The parade begins Saturday November 6 at 11 a.m. on Third Street in Downtown Wilmington. The 208th Army Band out of Concord, N.C. will lead 85 parade entries and approximately 1,800 participants. The U.S. Fleet Forces Band, based in Norfolk, Va and the Second Marine Aircraft Wing band from Cherry Point , N.C. will round out the military bands with representation three branches of the military.

Other bands include The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes and the University of North Georgia Golden Eagle Band as well as high school marching bands from the Cape Fear Region, two pipe and drum bands and a fife and drum band.

Grand marshals of this year’s parade are women veterans, active-duty women in the military and women reservists. The parade theme this year recognizes Wilmington’s selection as the first World War II Heritage City in the nation.

Girl Scouts from the NC Coastal Pines council will distribute free parade programs and American flags along the parade route.

There is also a salute to veterans, active-duty military members and reservists kicks off at 10:15 a.m. on Third Street in front of City Hall with a performance of patriotic-themed and other dances by the Beaches & Boots line dancing troupe. And a Veterans Day celebration and information fair starting at 11:30 a.m. at Live Oak Pavilion in Riverfront.

Road Closures and parade route

Third Street from North Front Street to Dock Street will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 9:30 a.m. and until about 12:30 p.m., before and during the parade.

The closure also will affect traffic on some side streets along the parade route. Barricades will be erected at intersections and Wilmington Police Department officers will be posted at key locations to keep traffic moving smoothly.

SENC Veterans Day Parade Route (Source: SENC Veterans Day Parade)

