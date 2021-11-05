Senior Connect
33-year-old man found shot to death on River Road, police say

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death on River Road early Friday morning.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 4200 block of River Road around 4:45 a.m. for a call about an overdose. However, when police arrived, they discovered the victim, a 33-year-old Bladen County man, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.

“Our prayers and condolences go out to the victims friends and family during this difficult time,” the news release stated.

The victim’s identity is not being released yet due to pending family notification.

If you have any information, call the WPD at 910-343-3609. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.

Kids are starting to get their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Pender Co. Health Department offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
Groove & Grub event will help DREAMS of Wilmington continue to groove
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,997 new coronavirus cases, 1,144 hospitalizations; percent positive drops to 4%
