2 children shot while waiting in Durham Burger King drive-thru with family, officials say

(WGEM)
By Patrick Zarcone
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two children inside a vehicle waiting for dinner in the drive-thru line at a Durham Burger King were injured in a shooting Thursday evening, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at approximately 7 p.m. near the Burger King located in the 1600-block of U.S. Route 70 in Durham County. The two children were sitting in the back seat when a bullet broke a window on the vehicle and hit them.

The family immediately left the area and took the children, ages 11 and 2, to the hospital, officials said. The two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies and investigators responded to the scene and began investigating the shooting.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses told them they heard multiple shots fired nearby at the same time the vehicle was struck.

Investigators believe the family was not the intended target of the shooting.

No suspects were seen in the area and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Gould with CID at 919-560-0880 or communications at 919-560-0900 after business hours. Alternately, they may call Durham Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

