19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing elderly man during break-in

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in New Hanover County.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in New Hanover County.

According to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into an elderly man’s home and was stealing items when the victim woke up. The two reportedly got into a fight, and the suspect stabbed the man and fled the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

