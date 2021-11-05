1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’etat Observance events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are joining several local organizations and partners to commemorate the 123rd anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état with a series of events throughout November.

Here are some of the upcoming events:

Community Remembrance Project

Soil Collection Project

Saturday, November 6th | 2pm-3:30pm

1898 Memorial Park

1018 N. 3rd Street ∙ Wilmington, NC

*******

The Joshua Halsey Graveside

Third Person Project

Rev. Dr. William Barber Jr.

Saturday, November 6th | 3:30pm-4:30pm

Pine Forest Cemetery ∙ Wilmington, NC

********

Reconciliation and 1898 via Zoom

Sunday, November 7th | 4:00pm

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2105389948

*******

Meet and Greet

Descendant of Alex Manley, Kieran Haile

Tuesday, November 9th | 3:30pm

Cape Fear Museum

814 Market Street ∙ Wilmington, NC

********

Tuesday, November 9th | 4:30pm

Cape Fear Museum

814 Market Street ∙ Wilmington, NC

********

1898 Icon and target of the white supremacist, the only pastor with a written account of the massacre.

Wednesday, November 10th | Noon

3rd and Red Cross Street ∙ Wilmington, NC

********

Unity Service

Wednesday, November 10th | 6:30pm

Ben Chavis, Guest Speaker

Macedonia Baptist Church

4925 New Centre Drive ∙ Wilmington, NC

*******

1898 Touring Hike

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00am

1898 Memorial Park - Wilmington, NC

City of Wilmington

