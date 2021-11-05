1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’etat Observance events
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are joining several local organizations and partners to commemorate the 123rd anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état with a series of events throughout November.
Here are some of the upcoming events:
Saturday, November 6th | 2pm-3:30pm
1898 Memorial Park
1018 N. 3rd Street ∙ Wilmington, NC
*******
Rev. Dr. William Barber Jr.
Saturday, November 6th | 3:30pm-4:30pm
Pine Forest Cemetery ∙ Wilmington, NC
********
Reconciliation and 1898 via Zoom
Sunday, November 7th | 4:00pm
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2105389948
*******
Descendant of Alex Manley, Kieran Haile
Tuesday, November 9th | 3:30pm
Cape Fear Museum
814 Market Street ∙ Wilmington, NC
********
The Red Cape Viewing
Tuesday, November 9th | 4:30pm
Cape Fear Museum
814 Market Street ∙ Wilmington, NC
********
Rev. Dr. Kirk State Marker Ceremony
1898 Icon and target of the white supremacist, the only pastor with a written account of the massacre.
Wednesday, November 10th | Noon
3rd and Red Cross Street ∙ Wilmington, NC
********
Wednesday, November 10th | 6:30pm
Ben Chavis, Guest Speaker
Macedonia Baptist Church
4925 New Centre Drive ∙ Wilmington, NC
*******
Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00am
1898 Memorial Park - Wilmington, NC
City of Wilmington
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.