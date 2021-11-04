Senior Connect
Whiteville man gets 17-year federal sentence in drug, gun case

(Storyblocks)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

On Thursday, Samuel Arnett Jr., 43, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine, and possession a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Documents presented in court state that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office conducted a four-month investigation into Arnett during the summer of 2019.

“Investigators purchased crack cocaine and firearms from Arnett utilizing a confidential source of information. On five separate occasions, Arnett sold quantities of crack cocaine. On two other occasions, Arnett sold firearms to the confidential source and on two additional occasions, Arnett sold both firearms and crack cocaine to the source of information,” according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office then executed a search warrant at Arnett’s home in Whiteville, seizing additional cocaine, drug paraphernalia, two firearms, ammunition, and cash.

Prosecutors say Arnett was found to be a career offender, having two or more convictions for violent felonies. In 2013, Arnett was convicted of two separate armed robberies and again convicted of armed robbery in 2005.

