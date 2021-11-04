Senior Connect
North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps

North Carolina redistricting map
North Carolina redistricting map(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized maps for the state’s legislative and congressional districts that are supposed to last for the next decade.

The House and Senate voted Thursday for the lines drawn based on 2020 census figures. Republicans would largely fare well under the plans.

Republicans would be in good shape to retain their state legislative majorities, as well as to win 10 U.S. House seats - two more than they currently hold. Democrats and their allies say the maps contain illegal partisan and racial gerrymanders.

One lawsuit was filed last week and more could be coming.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp can’t block redistricting plans.

The House plans can be viewed here, the Senate plans can be viewed here, and the U.S. Congressional plans can be viewed here.

