Music on Market free concert series features the Shawdowgrass Bluegrass Band

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Music on Market concert series offers several free concerts.

Saturday November 6 the Shawdowgrass Bluegrass Band performs at 7:30 p.m. at in the gym at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church at 1416 Market Street. The group was chosen chosen as a featured youth band for the IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

The band includes Kyser George, guitar; Luke Morris, mandolin and Cy Russell, banjo. All of the members are award-winning youth musicians.

