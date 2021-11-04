Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Music on Market free concert series features the Shawdowgrass Bluegrass Band

Music on Market concert series
Music on Market concert series(Source: Shadowgrass Band)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Music on Market concert series offers several free concerts.

Saturday November 6 the Shawdowgrass Bluegrass Band performs at 7:30 p.m. at in the gym at St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church at 1416 Market Street. The group was chosen chosen as a featured youth band for the IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

The band includes Kyser George, guitar; Luke Morris, mandolin and Cy Russell, banjo. All of the members are award-winning youth musicians.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hal Shaw II
Bladen County deputy, facing charge of assaulting man with flashlight, resigns from sheriff’s office
Vote 2021
Election Day 2021: The Latest
Michael James Boomer
19-year-old driver accused of seriously injuring pedestrian in New Hanover County hit-and-run, troopers say
76-year-old woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Leland
Bart Coniglio
Man who was shot after entering deputy’s home enters guilty plea

Latest News

City Council approves proclamation remembering 1898 massacre and coup, allocates funds to...
Wilmington councilors allocate ARP funds for film jobs, food co-op and drug rehabilitation
Wilmington Police Department Promotional Ceremony.
Wilmington Police Department holds promotional ceremony
Music teacher wants special percussion instrument for students
Community Classroom: Teacher seeks funding for percussion instrument for band students
ACCESS Golf Tournament at The Country Club of Landfall Dye Course.
Golf tournament benefitting ACCESS of Wilmington sees impressive turnout