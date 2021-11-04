Man receives life sentence for murder, robbery during Hurricane Florence

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - William Dewayne Simmons was found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm by a Columbus County jury Wednesday, November 3.

Simmons, of Evergreen, North Carolina, was responsible for the 2018 death of Carlos David Alfonso Jr., of Orrum.

Alfonso was reported missing by his mother after not returning from a trip to the store with Simmons on September 13, 2018,

Despite the threat of Hurricane Florence making landfall, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search.

A couple of days later, Simmons called 911 to say he had located the body of Alfonso off Hwy 410 near the Columbus/Bladen County line.

On Sept. 16, 2018, Alfonso’s body was recovered from the 8900 block of Joe Brown Highway North in Chadbourn.

Alfonso died of two gunshot wounds. The investigation resulted in Simmons being arrested and charged.

Simmons was sentenced by Superior Court Judge James Hardin to Life Without Parole in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

