Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man receives life sentence for murder, robbery during Hurricane Florence

William Dewayne Simmons
William Dewayne Simmons(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - William Dewayne Simmons was found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm by a Columbus County jury Wednesday, November 3.

Simmons, of Evergreen, North Carolina, was responsible for the 2018 death of Carlos David Alfonso Jr., of Orrum.

Alfonso was reported missing by his mother after not returning from a trip to the store with Simmons on September 13, 2018,

Despite the threat of Hurricane Florence making landfall, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search.

A couple of days later, Simmons called 911 to say he had located the body of Alfonso off Hwy 410 near the Columbus/Bladen County line.

On Sept. 16, 2018, Alfonso’s body was recovered from the 8900 block of Joe Brown Highway North in Chadbourn.

Alfonso died of two gunshot wounds. The investigation resulted in Simmons being arrested and charged.

Teen accused of robbing, killing missing man found dead in Columbus County

Simmons was sentenced by Superior Court Judge James Hardin to Life Without Parole in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hal Shaw II
Bladen County deputy, facing charge of assaulting man with flashlight, resigns from sheriff’s office
Michael James Boomer
19-year-old driver accused of seriously injuring pedestrian in New Hanover County hit-and-run, troopers say
Vote 2021
Election Day 2021: The Latest
76-year-old woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Leland
Kimber Smitherman and John Natzle.
Family of fatal Brunswick County crash shares memories of victims

Latest News

North Carolina redistricting map
North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps
Changes to New Hanover BOE
NC schools have billions in COVID relief, most of it unspent
FILE -- Crews filming scenes for "The Georgetown Project" in Wilmington in Nov. 2019.
Indie fantasy thriller “Boys of Summer,” starring Mel Gibson, to film in Wilmington
Jeffrey Bourk, who will start Jan. 3, 2022, received a three-year contract.
Bourk named new director of ILM