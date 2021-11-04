Indie fantasy thriller “Boys of Summer,” starring Mel Gibson, to film in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An indie fantasy thriller starring Mel Gibson is expected to begin production in Wilmington later this year, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Boys of Summer” also features Mason Thames who leads the upcoming horror movie “The Black Phone” which also filmed in Wilmington.

According to a plot outline from Hollywood Reporter, the movie will center on a boy (Thames) who, after his best friend mysteriously disappears, begins to suspect that a supernatural entity may be hunting the children of Martha’s Vineyard. He seeks the help of an aging detective (Gibson), with the two soon discovering they’re on the path of a witch who has recently retired to their island.

“‘Boys of Summer’ is a throwback story that conjures up the magic and nostalgia of childhood as its heroes fight monsters old and new,” said the film’s director, David Henrie, in a statement to the news outlet.

Production is expected to begin in Wilmington this December, the report states.

