How to find locations for COVID Vaccine for Children as young as 5 years old

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The North Carolina state health department already has a page up and running on it’s website touting vaccine locations for children as young as five.

Right now: there are about a dozen locations, in the Wilmington metro area, listed as places that are the first recipients of the vaccine.

All you have to do is plug in your zip code: and those red dots pop up.

You can then call to check availability at the location that best suits you. To find the current locations listed, click here.

