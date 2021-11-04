Fundraiser aims to prevent suicide among local Veterans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Save A Vet Now is a local non-profit that helps to raise awareness and prevent suicide among Veterans. Founder Tony Vilvaldi says approximately 20 Veterans kill themselves everyday and that number is expected to go up due to the covid pandemic and the Afghanistan withdrawal.

It’s common knowledge that servicemen and women suffer from PTSD especially after being involved in fighting overseas. But that isn’t the only contributing factor. “One thing that I find that contributes is the transition they have to make when returning to civilian life and then there’s also the stigma our society places on mental health which makes them unwilling to come out because they are ashamed of their condition,” said Tony Vilvaldi, Founder Save A Vet Now.

Saturday November 6 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. local Veterans and artists will put their works of art up for auction. The event takes place on the Battleship N.C. It is free to get in. If you are going to the fundraiser you do not have to pay to get on the battleship. All the artwork is donated and 100% of the proceeds goes to outreach programs at Coastal Horizons.

“We’ve partnered with Wilmington based Coastal Horizons to provide treatment to local Veterans with suicide ideation with no out of pocket costs,” said Vilvaldi. The money is also used to help spouses.

