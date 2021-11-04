Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Fundraiser aims to prevent suicide among local Veterans

Artists contribute pieces to help Save a Vet Now. (Source: WECT)
Artists contribute pieces to help Save a Vet Now. (Source: WECT)(WECT News)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Save A Vet Now is a local non-profit that helps to raise awareness and prevent suicide among Veterans. Founder Tony Vilvaldi says approximately 20 Veterans kill themselves everyday and that number is expected to go up due to the covid pandemic and the Afghanistan withdrawal.

It’s common knowledge that servicemen and women suffer from PTSD especially after being involved in fighting overseas. But that isn’t the only contributing factor. “One thing that I find that contributes is the transition they have to make when returning to civilian life and then there’s also the stigma our society places on mental health which makes them unwilling to come out because they are ashamed of their condition,” said Tony Vilvaldi, Founder Save A Vet Now.

Saturday November 6 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. local Veterans and artists will put their works of art up for auction. The event takes place on the Battleship N.C. It is free to get in. If you are going to the fundraiser you do not have to pay to get on the battleship. All the artwork is donated and 100% of the proceeds goes to outreach programs at Coastal Horizons.

“We’ve partnered with Wilmington based Coastal Horizons to provide treatment to local Veterans with suicide ideation with no out of pocket costs,” said Vilvaldi. The money is also used to help spouses.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hal Shaw II
Bladen County deputy, facing charge of assaulting man with flashlight, resigns from sheriff’s office
Michael James Boomer
19-year-old driver accused of seriously injuring pedestrian in New Hanover County hit-and-run, troopers say
Vote 2021
Election Day 2021: The Latest
76-year-old woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Leland
Kimber Smitherman and John Natzle.
Family of fatal Brunswick County crash shares memories of victims

Latest News

Music on Market concert series
Music on Market free concert series features the Shawdowgrass Bluegrass Band
City Council approves proclamation remembering 1898 massacre and coup, allocates funds to...
Wilmington councilors allocate ARP funds for film jobs, food co-op and drug rehabilitation
Wilmington Police Department Promotional Ceremony.
Wilmington Police Department holds promotional ceremony
Music teacher wants special percussion instrument for students
Community Classroom: Teacher seeks funding for percussion instrument for band students