Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Friday Night Football Pregame: First Round of State Playoffs

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show as the state playoffs get under way.

Here’s a list of this week’s state playoff games:

4A:

  • #26 Corinth Holders at #7 HOGGARD
  • #19 LANEY at #14 Fuquay-Varina
  • #27 NEW HANOVER at #6 Cardinal Gibbons

3A:

  • #24 SOUTH BRUNSWICK at #9 NORTH BRUNSWICK
  • #30 WEST BRUNSWICK at #3 Seventy-First

2A:

  • #29 Camden County at #4 WHITEVILLE
  • #31 WEST BLADEN at #2 East Duplin
  • #20 EAST BLADEN at #13 James Kenan
  • #22 SOUTH COLUMBUS at #11 Washington
  • #23 Southwest Edgecombe at #10 WALLACE-ROSE HILL

1A:

  • #27 Lejeune at #6 PENDER
  • #22 Bertie at #11 WEST COLUMBUS
  • #21 EAST COLUMBUS at #12 North Edgecombe

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hal Shaw II
Bladen County deputy, facing charge of assaulting man with flashlight, resigns from sheriff’s office
Vote 2021
Election Day 2021: The Latest
Michael James Boomer
19-year-old driver accused of seriously injuring pedestrian in New Hanover County hit-and-run, troopers say
76-year-old woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Leland
Bart Coniglio
Man who was shot after entering deputy’s home enters guilty plea

Latest News

Friday Night Football Pregame: State Playoffs, 1st Round
Friday Night Football Pregame: State Playoffs - First Round
New Hanover, Laney, Pender and East Bladen are among the first round winners from the boys'...
Bucs, Wildcats, Eagles among first round winners in first round of boys’ soccer playoffs
(Source: KEYC)
Cape Fear region high school football teams headed to state playoffs
High School Football
Friday Night Football: Week 11