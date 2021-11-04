Friday Night Football Pregame: First Round of State Playoffs
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’S Zach Solon and Coastal Preps’ Tim Hower take a look at this week’s high school football games in the Friday Night Football Pregame show as the state playoffs get under way.
Here’s a list of this week’s state playoff games:
4A:
- #26 Corinth Holders at #7 HOGGARD
- #19 LANEY at #14 Fuquay-Varina
- #27 NEW HANOVER at #6 Cardinal Gibbons
3A:
- #24 SOUTH BRUNSWICK at #9 NORTH BRUNSWICK
- #30 WEST BRUNSWICK at #3 Seventy-First
2A:
- #29 Camden County at #4 WHITEVILLE
- #31 WEST BLADEN at #2 East Duplin
- #20 EAST BLADEN at #13 James Kenan
- #22 SOUTH COLUMBUS at #11 Washington
- #23 Southwest Edgecombe at #10 WALLACE-ROSE HILL
1A:
- #27 Lejeune at #6 PENDER
- #22 Bertie at #11 WEST COLUMBUS
- #21 EAST COLUMBUS at #12 North Edgecombe
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.