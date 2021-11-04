Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain chances return as chill locks in

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Clouds and north winds will refrigerate the Cape Fear Region through the weekend. Your First Alert Forecast features daily temperatures in the cool 50s to lower 60s and nights in the nippy 40s to lower 50s. Odds for rain will oscillate from 40% Thursday to 10% Friday to 40% Saturday and Sunday. Showers, where they occur, will tend to be drizzly or soaking versus torrential and the severe storm risk will stay near zero. Keep a sweater handy and some stew on the stove! Sunnier 70s will have to wait until next week.

Catch all these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Last note: Tropical Storm Wanda will continue to swirl harmlessly over open North Atlantic waters this week. No Carolina threats!

