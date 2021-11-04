Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: cloudy and chilly trend to linger

By Gabe Ross
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you late on this Thursday. Clouds and north winds will refrigerate the Cape Fear Region through the weekend.

Your First Alert Forecast features daily temperatures in the cool 50s to lower 60s and nights in the nippy 40s to lower 50s. Odds for rain will oscillate from 10% Thursday night and Friday to 40% Saturday and Sunday. Showers, where they occur, will tend to be drizzly or soaking versus torrential and the severe storm risk will stay near zero. Keep a sweater handy and some stew on the stove! Sunnier 70s will have to wait until next week.

Catch all these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Last note: Tropical Storm Wanda will continue to swirl harmlessly over open North Atlantic waters this week. No Carolina threats!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hal Shaw II
Bladen County deputy, facing charge of assaulting man with flashlight, resigns from sheriff’s office
Michael James Boomer
19-year-old driver accused of seriously injuring pedestrian in New Hanover County hit-and-run, troopers say
Vote 2021
Election Day 2021: The Latest
76-year-old woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Leland
Kimber Smitherman and John Natzle.
Family of fatal Brunswick County crash shares memories of victims

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Nov. 4, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Nov. 4, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Nov. 4, 2021
First Alert Forecast: rain chances return as chill locks in
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Nov. 4, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Nov. 4, 2021
Cool with more clouds and increasing rain chances
First Alert Forecast: a turn to colder and cloudier days, possible rain chances ahead