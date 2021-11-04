DOJ: Supply man who had drugs in baby bassinette sentenced to 20 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Supply man, who reportedly had drugs in a baby bassinette in his residence, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday.

Shawn Deontae Hewett pleaded guilty to the following charges in August:

conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base (crack) and a quantity of cocaine

possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base (crack)

aiding and abetting

possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

According to the Department of Justice, agents learned that Hewett was selling large amounts of crack from his residence in Supply in May 2019.

“On July 24, 2019, agents executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence and seized cocaine, MDMA pills, currency, a 9mm firearm loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition, and a .38 caliber revolver. Hewett admitted he had been distributing cocaine base since approximately 2015,” a news release states. “On November 5, 2020, agents returned to the residence to arrest Hewett on federal warrants. In the residence, agents seized marijuana and cocaine base. In a baby bassinette, agents seized 4.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 10 MDMA tablets, and a plastic bag that contained 0.8 grams of methamphetamine.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.