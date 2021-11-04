Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bourk named new director of ILM

Jeffrey Bourk, who will start Jan. 3, 2022, received a three-year contract.
Jeffrey Bourk, who will start Jan. 3, 2022, received a three-year contract.(ILM)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Airport Authority has hired Jeffrey Bourk as the new director of Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

The Authority unanimously approved the hiring during a meeting Wednesday.

Bourk, who will start Jan. 3, 2022, received a three-year contract.

“We received 107 applications after a nationwide search, and Mr. Bourk stood out to all of us with his 25 years in airport business and operations management, the transformative business development initiatives he has led that have positioned airports for growth, and the way he has consistently brought new fixed base operators and new airlines to airports,” said Airport Authority Chairman Donna Girardot. “ The Airport Authority members all feel that Mr. Bourk’s strategic approach, new synergy, and career aviation knowledge will help ILM grow to heightened levels of excellence and we look forward to working with him.”

Bourk will replace Julie Wilsey, who was terminated as airport director in June.

Bourk has served as the executive director of Branson Airport in Hollister, Mo., for 14 years.

“I am excited for this new opportunity to move my family to Wilmington, to get to know the community and serve in this role as Airport Director with the great team ILM has in place,” said Bourk. “The airport is experiencing a lot of exciting new changes, with the terminal expansion, increased activity in the business park, and the addition of several new, nonstop flights.

“I look forward to creating and implementing strategic air service development and business park plans ensuring ILM contributes the maximum economic impact to the region, bringing in additional flights, and ensuring our business operations align with sustainable growth to provide high-quality service for residents and visitors.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Hal Shaw II
Bladen County deputy, facing charge of assaulting man with flashlight, resigns from sheriff’s office
Michael James Boomer
19-year-old driver accused of seriously injuring pedestrian in New Hanover County hit-and-run, troopers say
Vote 2021
Election Day 2021: The Latest
76-year-old woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Leland
Kimber Smitherman and John Natzle.
Family of fatal Brunswick County crash shares memories of victims

Latest News

Michael Hal Shaw II, left, and William Colt Cain
Warrants reveal more details about alleged assault incident involving former Bladen County deputy
Updated statute disqualifies convicted felons from serving as sheriff, relaxes residency...
Changes to state law relax residency requirements for sheriff candidates, exclude candidates with felony conviction
Gavel
DOJ: Supply man who had drugs in baby bassinette sentenced to 20 years
The Wilmington International Airport announced that two companies, CIL Capital, LLC and...
Two companies select ILM Business Park for development projects