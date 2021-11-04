Bourk named new director of ILM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Airport Authority has hired Jeffrey Bourk as the new director of Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

The Authority unanimously approved the hiring during a meeting Wednesday.

Bourk, who will start Jan. 3, 2022, received a three-year contract.

“We received 107 applications after a nationwide search, and Mr. Bourk stood out to all of us with his 25 years in airport business and operations management, the transformative business development initiatives he has led that have positioned airports for growth, and the way he has consistently brought new fixed base operators and new airlines to airports,” said Airport Authority Chairman Donna Girardot. “ The Airport Authority members all feel that Mr. Bourk’s strategic approach, new synergy, and career aviation knowledge will help ILM grow to heightened levels of excellence and we look forward to working with him.”

Bourk will replace Julie Wilsey, who was terminated as airport director in June.

Bourk has served as the executive director of Branson Airport in Hollister, Mo., for 14 years.

“I am excited for this new opportunity to move my family to Wilmington, to get to know the community and serve in this role as Airport Director with the great team ILM has in place,” said Bourk. “The airport is experiencing a lot of exciting new changes, with the terminal expansion, increased activity in the business park, and the addition of several new, nonstop flights.

“I look forward to creating and implementing strategic air service development and business park plans ensuring ILM contributes the maximum economic impact to the region, bringing in additional flights, and ensuring our business operations align with sustainable growth to provide high-quality service for residents and visitors.”

