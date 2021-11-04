85 dogs rescued from ‘despicable conditions’ in S.C. home, deputies say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - Upstate animal control officers are assisting dozens of animals after they were rescued from a home with conditions described by the sheriff as “despicable” and overrun with feces and urine.

Courtney Snow, with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release that the home owners have also been arrested.

Allen and Kimberly Bridwell, of Hickory Tavern, face charges after more than 85 dogs were found in their home that deputies described as filthy and despicable, (Source: Laurens County Sheriff's Office via WYFF)

Snow said Animal Control deputies responded Tuesday about 7:30 a.m. to a home on Millrock Church Road in Hickory Tavern.

She said the call was in reference to multiple dogs in poor condition located inside the home.

Before entering the home, deputies said they noticed an odor, and multiple dogs could be heard barking, Snow said.

Once inside, deputies found the home to be in “complete disarray with animal feces and urine covering the floor throughout.”

They also noticed the floor was unstable in many areas, and insect droppings covered most surfaces, according to Snow.

She said animal control deputies and staff had to wear complete protective suits and respirator masks to enter the home.

She described the conditions like this:

“More than 48 dogs of various ages were in the living area, with many hiding inside furniture, walls, and cabinets. No food was accessible to these dogs and the water available was not clean. In other areas of the home, over 15 dogs were located with no access to food or clean water. Some dogs were suffering from skin irritant issues and impaired vision. Two deceased puppies were located and other puppies were found in very poor condition, with their eyes matted closed. "

