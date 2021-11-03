TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Grace St. closed for water main repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Grace Street is temporarily closed Wednesday while crews make an emergency repair to a CFPUA water main.

The westbound lane of the 1600 block of Grace Street is closed to all through-traffic between North 16th Street and North 17th Street.

“Westbound traffic from Princess Place Drive should detour around the closure via Rankin Street to North 16th Street,” a news release states. “The closure is effective immediately Wednesday, November 3, and is expected to remain in place until 8 p.m.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.