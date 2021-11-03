Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Grace St. closed for water main repair

The westbound lane of the 1600 block of Grace Street is closed to all through-traffic between...
The westbound lane of the 1600 block of Grace Street is closed to all through-traffic between North 16th Street and North 17th Street.(CFPUA)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Grace Street is temporarily closed Wednesday while crews make an emergency repair to a CFPUA water main.

The westbound lane of the 1600 block of Grace Street is closed to all through-traffic between North 16th Street and North 17th Street.

“Westbound traffic from Princess Place Drive should detour around the closure via Rankin Street to North 16th Street,” a news release states. “The closure is effective immediately Wednesday, November 3, and is expected to remain in place until 8 p.m.”

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote 2021
Election Day 2021: The Latest
Michael Hal Shaw II
Bladen County deputy indicted on assault charge
An ambulance was involved in a three-car collision in downtown Wilmington.
Ambulance involved in 3-car wreck in downtown Wilmington
Timothy Iannone
Man charged in 1996 rape case
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Truck driver training program seeing high enrollment despite driver shortages
CFCC's truck driver training program helps address ongoing driver shortage
Carolina Beach finds new parking management company, considers additional changes
Carolina Beach leaders have selected a new parking company for town lots
No right turn signs upset some Brunswick County drivers
No right turn signs upset some Brunswick County drivers
Belville man dies in motorcycle wreck on U.S. 421
Man dies in crash involving motorcycle on U.S. 421