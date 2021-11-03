Oak Island eases mask mandate in Town facilities

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island announced Wednesday that its mask and facial coverings requirement in all Town facilities is transitioning to a voluntary policy, effective immediately.

According to the news release, the transition aligns with mask policies in Brunswick and several surrounding communities and reflects the declining numbers of new cases of COVID-19.

The Town notes that Brunswick County maintains one of the higher vaccination rates in the region and the state.

Despite easing the mask-wearing policy, the Town encourages individuals to remain cautious, be mindful of social distancing, and get vaccinated. Many options are still in place for conducting business with the Town virtually, by phone, or by email.

