New Hanover Co. to hold training sessions to prep for start of non-county agency funding process

(Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County will hold a pair of training sessions as it prepares to open its Non-County Agency Funding process later this month.

“The county provides funds to eligible nonprofits and community organizations whose work helps to further the county’s strategic priorities and serve residents. Agencies can apply for funding on the county’s Finance website beginning November 12,” a news release states. “Nonprofit applications are evaluated by the Non-County Agency Funding Committee, which recommends agencies and funding amounts to the Board of Commissioners. Non-county agency funding is distributed on an annual basis through an established process that ensures transparency, accountability, and consistency in the funding of non-county agencies.”

Applications are due on Jan. 10, 2022 for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The county’s Finance Department will hold two virtual training sessions for non-county agency applicants on the following dates:

“The training sessions will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams, and registration is not necessary,” the news release states. “The funding process, completion of the funding application, and reporting requirements will be reviewed. Non-County Agency Funding Committee members will be available at each training session to answer questions. Both sessions will cover the same information and are specifically geared toward executive directors and staff involved in completing the funding applications.”

More information can be found at Finance.NHCgov.com.

