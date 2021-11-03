Senior Connect
Man who was shot after entering deputy’s home enters guilty plea

Bart Coniglio
Bart Coniglio(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man, who was shot by a deputy after entering her home, is heading to prison after entering a guilty plea.

Bart Coniglio pleaded guilty to habitual misdemeanor assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a public officer, two counts of break/enter to terrorize/injure, and two counts of domestic violence protective order violation.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, he received two active sentences of 11-23 months. He also was ordered to complete mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Authorities say Coniglio first broke into his mother’s home on Barnards Landing Road on Feb. 24. She then ran across the street looking for help from her neighbor, Detective Leyla Davis-Woodhouse. Davis-Woodhouse was off duty at the time, at home with her own children.

Coniglio was allegedly chasing his mother and, according to a news release from the State Bureau of Investigation, “Coniglio then forcibly entered the Davis-Woodhouse’s home where a physical altercation ensued that resulted in the off-duty deputy subsequently shooting Coniglio.”

According to neighbors who live nearby and overheard the altercation, Davis-Woodhouse told Coniglio not to come any closer or she’d have to draw her weapon. In short order, a bystander heard two shots, and called 911 for help.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

