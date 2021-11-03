Senior Connect
Man charged in August shooting in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have made an arrest in an August shooting.

Javante McAllister-Sanders, 21, was arrested Tuesday by the Safe Streets Task Force, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Sanders has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and discharging a firearm in an enclosure.

“This is in connection to a shooting that occurred back in August on St. Andrews Drive in Wilmington,” the WPD stated in a news release. “The arrest comes after an extensive on-going investigation by WPD detectives.”

Officers responded to the St. Andrews Reserve, located in the 800 block of St. Andrews Drive, shortly after 3 p.m. on Aug. 17. Police say a man was shot while he was visiting a friend, who then took him to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

