Focus on growth, mayor-elects weigh in on Oak Island and Burgaw future priorities

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - New growth and development are happening throughout the Cape Fear region, former ‘small towns’ are not so small anymore. In Pender County, Burgaw is one of those towns and residents will be getting a new mayor following the elections

Olivia Dawson beat incumbent Pete Cowan on Tuesday and she has some plans to help move the town forward.

The Town of Burgaw is growing as is the surrounding area which is something Dawson told me she is excited about. She also wants to make sure that the growth the town sees is smart and sustainable.

Already efforts are underway to revitalize Burgaw’s Downtown area. That’s one area that Dawson wants to see continued growth. But with any kind of growth comes the need for improved infrastructure, like water and other utilities. Those are just a few of the areas that she hopes to address as the mayor. She also said she wants to bring new ideas and progress to the town. With a career in tourism for Pender County, Dawson said she hopes to use her skills to attract more people to the community.

“I do work in the tourism industry so I do hope my knowledge and experience with tourism will contribute to the factors that make Burgaw more of a destination,” she said.

It’s a similar story in Oak Island where Liz White was elected on Tuesday.

Like any growing town, there are issues that have to be addressed to ensure everyone’s needs are being met. Infrastructure and water are just some of the things that town leaders have to focus on.

White said she wants to work with town staff, council, and the community to look down the road when it comes to tackling these matters. Growth for a small town can be tricky -- and while some people want things to remain the same -- White acknowledges that’s not reality -- so it’s best to plan around it -- as opposed to ignoring it.

“Well, growth needs to be managed, if we are not part of that process as we grow actively and partners in shaping our future its going to happen to us,” she said.

