First Alert Forecast: chill certain, rain possible

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:10 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nippy north winds will carve a chilly temperature wedge into the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Forecast begins with filtered sunshine and highs in the lower and middle 60s Wednesday; readings will struggle to surpass the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week and the weekend. Odds for rain will open at 0% Wednesday and plateau in the 30-50% range between Thursday and Saturday. Stay tuned on this last point as the chance exists for showers to evolve into a steadier shield Saturday. Otherwise: grab a fleece, put on some stew, and enjoy the deep autumn vibes!

Catch all these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook even deeper into November with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Last note: Tropical Storm Wanda will continue to swirl harmlessly over open North Atlantic waters this week. No Carolina threats!

