Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi

By Patrice Clark and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A father in Mississippi is grieving the loss of his wife and 6-month-old son while praying his two daughters survive after a car crash.

According to WLBT, Allison Conaway, 39, was driving her three children when another driver crashed into them on the highway.

Conaway and 6-month-old Alex Conaway were pronounced dead at the scene by the Hinds County coroner.

“She was a great mother, a great mother. I don’t have to tell you. It’s all over Facebook,” her husband Charles Conaway said through tears. “She, even during the pandemic, she taught the girls. How much I love my son- I can’t even describe it. I loved both of them.”

His two youngest girls were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

“Chloe has a broken leg. The muscle back here is completed severed,” Charles Conaway said. “Chelsey has a broken neck and she also had blood clotting on her brain. They had to put on the rod in her leg.”

Charles Conaway said his life will never be the same after such a big loss as he sat sobbing in the hospital, praying for his daughters to make a full recovery.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says the other driver, 51-year-old Beth Ann White, appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody.

A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.
A woman and infant were killed in a vehicle crash on Monday in Hinds County.(Charles Conaway)

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote 2021
Election Day 2021: The Latest
Michael Hal Shaw II
Bladen County deputy, facing charge of assaulting man with flashlight, resigns from sheriff’s office
An ambulance was involved in a three-car collision in downtown Wilmington.
Ambulance involved in 3-car wreck in downtown Wilmington
Timothy Iannone
Man charged in 1996 rape case
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct....
Supreme Court to hear arguments in major gun rights case
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
EXPLAINER: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires...
Reports: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father admits killing man he believed sold his daughter into sex trafficking, police say
Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.
Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band dies