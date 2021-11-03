What’s next for close races in New Hanover County?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A couple of races in New Hanover County may meet that recount threshold.

There are two races in county municipalities that are close. One is the Wilmington city council.. where Paul Lawler is just 242 votes shy of Clifford Barnette for the third open seat. The second race is even closer.

It’s for the second town council seat in Carolina Beach where Deb LeCompte is just 20 votes behind Mike Hoffer.

Rules say a candidate can request a recount if they are within one percentage point away from the next winning candidate. That can only happen after the races are canvassed by the county board of elections.

That will happen next Tuesday, November 9th.

I reached out to both Lawler and LeCompte to see what their initial thoughts are on a recount. Lawler did not get back to me yet. LeCompte told me she would not be pursuing a recount.

But, she could still end up with a seat on the town council. That’s because current council member Lynn Barbee, who won the mayor’s race, has to give up his seat. The council will have to appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term.

Hoffer said he already knows what he wants them to do.

“It’s the new board and that’s how it was done last time. And I’ll tell you my thoughts on that it should be Deb Lecompte and it shouldn’t even be a question .. .absolutely 100 percent,” he said.

