City Council approves proclamation remembering 1898 massacre and coup, allocates funds to support film, food co-op, and drug rehab program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council members proclaimed November as a month to remember the 1898 Wilmington massacre and coup d’état at a meeting Wednesday evening.

Mayor Bill Saffo presented the proclamation to Evelyn Bryant, chair of Wilmington’s Commission on African-American History.

In thanking the mayor and the City of Wilmington, Bryant said it was important not to forget this part of history.

“Remember, we are all created equal,” said Bryant.

Following similar action by the New Hanover County Commission on November 1, the City’s proclamation declares the following:

The month of November will be recognized as a period of mourning, commemoration, and reflection for all members of our community. Residents are urged to learn the history of the 1898 massacre and coup d’état, to mourn those whose lives were lost during 1898, to remember the resiliency of the African American community in the wake of the violence, and are encouraged to reflect on ways they can make our community a better place for all.

Beginning with Lunchtime Lessons at 1898 Memorial Park on November 3, New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are joining several local organizations and partners to commemorate the 123rd anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état with a series of events throughout November.

Allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds

The following resolutions to allocate American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were passed unanimously by council members.

The Film Partnership of NC will receive $400,000 to create a new job program with a focus on diversity and inclusion in the workforce. The funds will be used to train a minimum of 90 people for an average of five weeks on the job, with a focus in historically underserved communities, for regional production positions related to the film and entertainment industries.

The Northside Food Co-op of Wilmington had $125,000 allocated to assist with its current operations of distributing food to the residents within the identified food desert.

Coastal Horizons will receive $100,000 to fund a temporary expansion of an overdose reduction and treatment program.

