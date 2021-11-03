Senior Connect
Cape Fear Chorale to ‘Sing Together, Always’ in concert

Jerry Cribbs is the Artistic Director and Conductor of Cape Fear Chorale. He spoke to WECT's Ashlea Kosikowski about the group's upcoming performance (Source: WECT)(WECT)
By Ashlea Kosikowski
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in 18 months, performers from Cape Fear Chorale will take the stage.

The fall concert is planned for Saturday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium.

Details on the concert are available here.

“It’s a pretty varied and eclectic program,” said Jerry Cribbs, the Artistic Director and Conductor. “We had to recondition our voices after 18 months of not singing so the program is kind and gentle.”

He said Christmas carols, patriotic music and modern songs are part of the performance.

“We figured if the retail stores can get into Christmas this early we surely can in mid-November,” said Cribbs.

Cribbs said the 65 singers are thrilled to be back together again.

And he is encouraging other singers to join the group.

Auditions are planned for Dec. 6. He said hopefuls do not need to have a background in music but they must have a love of singing.

Information about the auditions can be found here.

