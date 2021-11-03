Brunswick County Schools updates mask rules, adds wellness day to calendar

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County School board members voted to change the school face covering protocols at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Effective immediately, face coverings are optional for all students and staff inside school buildings. If the positivity rate reaches 10% at any school, the indoor mask mandate would resume at that school.

Masks are still mandatory on school buses in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Board members also voted in favor of making November 12 a day off for students and staff as a “Day of Reflection and Wellness.”

