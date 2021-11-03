Senior Connect
Barbee unofficial winner in Carolina Beach mayoral race

Town of Carolina Beach
Town of Carolina Beach(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Lynn Barbee will be the next mayor of Carolina Beach, according to the unofficial results Tuesday night.

The votes are unofficial until they are canvassed by county elections officials.

Barbee had 1,040 to Dan Wilcox’s 731 Tuesday night.

In the Town Council race, former mayor Joe Benson (862) and Mike Hoffer (847) will take the spots being vacated by councilmen Steve Shuttleworth and JoDan Garza.

