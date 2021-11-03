76-year-old woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is investigating after a woman died following a two-vehicle crash earlier this week.

According to Lt. Dallas Warren with the Leland Police Department, the crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Old Fayetteville Road and Skipper Street.

A 76-year-old woman involved in the crash was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she later died, Warren said.

No other details were provided.

“The crash and all circumstances surrounding it are currently under investigation, and we will be able to provide more details at its conclusion,” Warren said in a statement on Wednesday.

If you have any information, please contact the Leland Police Department.

