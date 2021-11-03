Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

76-year-old woman dies following two-vehicle crash in Leland

(WGEM)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is investigating after a woman died following a two-vehicle crash earlier this week.

According to Lt. Dallas Warren with the Leland Police Department, the crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Old Fayetteville Road and Skipper Street.

A 76-year-old woman involved in the crash was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she later died, Warren said.

No other details were provided.

“The crash and all circumstances surrounding it are currently under investigation, and we will be able to provide more details at its conclusion,” Warren said in a statement on Wednesday.

If you have any information, please contact the Leland Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote 2021
Election Day 2021: The Latest
Michael Hal Shaw II
Bladen County deputy, facing charge of assaulting man with flashlight, resigns from sheriff’s office
An ambulance was involved in a three-car collision in downtown Wilmington.
Ambulance involved in 3-car wreck in downtown Wilmington
Timothy Iannone
Man charged in 1996 rape case
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

According to a news release Wednesday, Chemours must assess the extent of contamination in...
N.C. DEQ requiring more actions from Chemours after determining it is responsible for contamination of New Hanover Co. wells
Michael Hal Shaw II
Bladen County deputy, facing charge of assaulting man with flashlight, resigns from sheriff’s office
The westbound lane of the 1600 block of Grace Street is closed to all through-traffic between...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Grace St. closed for water main repair
A new website shows North Carolina's nursing shortage could worsen through 2033.
Nursing shortage in N.C. expected to worsen over next 12 years