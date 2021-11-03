19-year-old driver accused of seriously injuring pedestrian in New Hanover County hit-and-run, troopers say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old driver is facing charges after he seriously injured a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash in northern New Hanover County Tuesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper J.E. Moore said the collision happened just before 8:40 p.m. on Stephens Church Road near the intersection with U.S. 17 North.

Michael James Boomer of Wilmington was traveling north on Stephens Church Road in a 2003 Honda CRV when he struck a 64-year-old woman, according to Moore.

Afterward, Boomer allegedly drove away from the scene but was arrested a short time later at an apartment complex on Stephens Church Road.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she is currently listed in serious but stable condition, according to Moore.

Boomer was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury and booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

He’s expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

