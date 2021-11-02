Senior Connect
Wilmington Police Department holds promotional ceremony

Wilmington Police Department Promotional Ceremony.
Wilmington Police Department Promotional Ceremony.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department held a promotional ceremony for law enforcement officers Tuesday, along with two civilian promotions.

The ceremony was held at the Wilmington Convention Center, which was filled with families in attendance to pin their loved ones and congratulate them on their achievement.

“In your new roles I expect for you to embody the vision, values, and mission statement of this organization,” said WPD Police Chief Donny Williams. “The last year or so has been very challenging for our profession, but all of you has helped to get us through this.”

20 people were promoted — one captain, others promoted to lieutenants, sergeants, and corporals, along with two civilian promotions.

