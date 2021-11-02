UNCW receives $100,000 grant to help fund human cadaver lab

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) College of Health and Human Services (CHHS) announced Tuesday it had received a $100,000 philanthropic grant to help fund a human cadaver laboratory.

It will be the first on-campus human cadaver laboratory in southeastern North Carolina.

CHHS founding dean and professor Charles Hardy said this grant, together with another one from the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation SEAHEC Education Legacy Fund, and gifts from private donors and the Cape Fear Memorial Foundation will collectively fund the cadaver lab.

“We are thrilled with the collaboration amongst these funders in supporting innovative facilities like the cadaver lab that will enhance high-impact learning opportunities for students, support future degree programs, and offer continuing education and professional development opportunities to health professionals in southeastern North Carolina,” said Hardy.

The close to 3,000 square-foot lab will be used to combine traditional practice of anatomy with 21st-century technology to benefit students in pre-health and other science programs.

Through collaborations with other academic institutions, the lab will also offer valuable educational opportunities to students from other academic institutions in the region.

