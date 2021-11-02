Senior Connect
Suspect in downtown wreck charged with DWI and other infractions

A man was taken into custody after driving recklessly and crashing his car in downtown...
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was taken into custody after driving recklessly and crashing his car in downtown Wilmington Monday afternoon.

When Wilmington police tried to stop a vehicle being driven dangerously along the zero block of South Front Street downtown at 4 p.m. Monday, the driver fled and crashed the vehicle at S. 3rd and Dock Streets.

Police arrested the driver, 28-year-old Shaun Patrick Spicer.

Spicer has been charged with DWI; hit and run; careless and reckless; flee to elude; resisting, delaying, and obstructing an officer (RDO); and probation violation among other charges.

He received a $55,000 secured bond.

