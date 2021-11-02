Search begins for the next UNCW Chancellor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The search for the next UNCW Chancellor officially began Monday.

An 18-member committee that included the head of UNC Schools held its first meeting to formally start the search.

The current chancellor Jose Sartarelli, who has held the position since July 2015, announced in September his plan to retire at the end of June 2022.

“We’ve got to make sure we prepare ourselves for the succession. It’s strange, different but we’re very collaborative and we want to help the process get fulfilled and we choose a great successor,” said Sartarelli.

Feedback from a series of listening forums for students, staff, faculty and community members that will be held over the next few weeks will be used to help craft the leadership statement and vet applicants.

The committee hopes to start interviewing candidates by February and, following approval of the top three candidates by the UNCW Board of Trustees, the UNC System President Peter Hans, will make the final candidate selection for the UNC Board of Governors to approve.

“We are going to find a worthy successor to our great chancellor and move UNCW onward and upward,” said Hans.

The university hopes to announce a new chancellor by April or May of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.