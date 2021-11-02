Senior Connect
Police: Baby upgraded to ‘stable’ condition day after domestic shooting that killed parents in Lenoir

The incident happened at a home on Willow Street.
21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A 6-month-old child who was shot during a domestic argument among their parents in Lenoir has improved to stable condition and is recovering at a hospital in Charlotte, according to police.

Lenoir police said Anthony Stevenson Jr. went to a home on Willow Street, got into an argument with a woman, and then shot her, the child and himself.

Stevenson, 24, and Shantel Harper, 21, died. The baby, identified by family as 6-month-old Salem Stevenson, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to a shooting at the home on NW Willow Street around noon. Officers arrived within five minutes and discovered two adults and a baby injured from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately requested Medic for assistance and rendered lifesaving first aid to the injured individuals. The three injured were taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicate that the three people injured are related and the shooting was prompted following a domestic disturbance. Officers believe the man shot the woman and the baby at the home before turning the gun on himself.

As a result of the apparent gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, Harper and Stevenson Jr. were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lenoir Police Detectives are not currently looking for any other suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the Lenoir Police Department. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 828-757-2104.

