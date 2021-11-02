Senior Connect
One injured in weekend shooting in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was injured in a shooting on Halloween in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Breezewood Dr. just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The male victim reportedly had opened the door of his residence when he was shot by the male suspect. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting still is under investigation.

