One injured in weekend shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man was injured in a shooting on Halloween in Wilmington.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Breezewood Dr. just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

The male victim reportedly had opened the door of his residence when he was shot by the male suspect. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting still is under investigation.

