N.C. school bus driver dies when bus overturns with students onboard

Tina Gordon, 53, has been part of the Henderson County Public School family for 10 years
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A school bus driver died Tuesday morning when a bus overturned in Henderson County, according to the school district.

The district said the bus flipped over just before 7 a.m. off of Green River Road.

Tina Gordon, 53, died at the scene. Her cause of death is not known at this time.

Gordon had been part of the HCPS Family for 10 years, according to the district.

The district said four students from East Henderson High and Flat Rock Middle School were on the bus at the time it flipped.

The students were taken to the hospital for observation and evaluation, the district said.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol, EMS, and HCPS staff responded to the scene, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

