Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man charged in 1996 rape case

Timothy Iannone
Timothy Iannone(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 60-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a rape which took place in 1996, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Timothy Iannone has been charged with first-degree rape.

“Investigators were able to use DNA evidence to connect Iannone to the crime,” a news release from the WPD states.

Iannone was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force in the Monkey Junction area Tuesday morning.

Iannone was considered a suspect in the 2006 double murder of two women in Wilmington. The bodies of Allison Jackson-Foy and Angela Nobles Rothen were found in some woods off of Carolina Beach Road in April 2008. No one has been charged in that case.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed after church van rolls over multiple times in Brunswick County crash
Garrett Christopher Rogers
Leland man accused of raping woman at gunpoint after meeting on dating app, deputies say
Road work generic
NCDOT: Wilmington intersection to be converted to all-way stop on Tuesday
Jaquante Hakeem Williams
Man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for shootings at Smithfield Foods
Pender County Sheriff's Office
‘It’s not a game:’ Law enforcement sends stern warning to report, not repost school threats

Latest News

Wilmington mayoral candidates Mayor Bill Saffo and former mayor Harper Peterson shake hands...
Former mayor and current mayor vie for votes in Wilmington mayoral race
N.C. Court of Appeals overturns denial of special-use permit for Lendire Road development
A school bus driver died Tuesday morning when a bus overturned in Henderson County, according...
N.C. school bus driver dies when bus overturns with students onboard
An ambulance was involved in a three-car collision in downtown Wilmington.
Ambulance involved in 3-car wreck in downtown Wilmington