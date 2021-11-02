Man charged in 1996 rape case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 60-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a rape which took place in 1996, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Timothy Iannone has been charged with first-degree rape.

“Investigators were able to use DNA evidence to connect Iannone to the crime,” a news release from the WPD states.

Iannone was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force in the Monkey Junction area Tuesday morning.

Iannone was considered a suspect in the 2006 double murder of two women in Wilmington. The bodies of Allison Jackson-Foy and Angela Nobles Rothen were found in some woods off of Carolina Beach Road in April 2008. No one has been charged in that case.

