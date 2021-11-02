In light of recent school threats, some parents concerned over lack of communication

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a recent spike in threats to schools around the community, some parents are concerned about the way the schools are handling them.

Two teenagers were recently arrested in southeastern North Carolina, both for making threats against local schools.

Some parents say, they feel like they are being left in the dark.

“I’m super scared. You know, I need to know what’s going on with my child,” says Hoggard High School parent Peggy George.

Ultimately, it is up to law enforcement whether or not to place a school on lockdown or shelter in place. However, it is up to the individual school whether or not to communicate to parents that there has been a reported threat.

“Every time there is a threat deemed credible, then we are going to hear about it. If it’s not deemed credible, or it’s being handled, what we don’t want to do is incite and induce a panic situation every day of the week,” says Chief Communications Officer of New Hanover County Schools Josh Smith.

Smith also said that there is no policy that requires the district to report these threats to parents.

“There is no attempt to prevent information from flowing here whatsoever, but I think we have the obligation to do so in a way that is informative, actionable, appropriate, timely,” says Smith.

For parents like George, that isn’t enough. After rushing to her child’s school when she saw talk about a threat on social media, she was concerned.

“They definitely need to reach out more to the parents and not on social media. There needs to be an all-call, like there used to be, or something to reach out to the parents quicker,” says George.

Smith said that he encourages any parent who may be concerned to reach out to their child’s principal for more information on how they handle these situations.

