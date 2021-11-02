Senior Connect
KNOW THEM? Bladenboro police seek ID of pair wanted for questioning in stolen vehicle case

The Bladenboro Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two men wanted for questioning.
The Bladenboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for questioning.(Bladenboro Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladenboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted for questioning.

According to Police Chief William Howell, the pair are being sought for questioning regarding an incident last week involving a stolen vehicle and fleeing to elude arrest.

Any information has information, please contact the Bladenboro Police Department at 910-863-3333 or Chief Howell at 910-874-2422.

Police say all information provided will remain anonymous.

Attention Bladenboro Residents 👀: Bladenboro Police Department requests your assistance in possibly identifying the two...

Posted by Bladenboro Police Department on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

